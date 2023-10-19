The Northwestern State Demons Face the SE Louisiana Lions in a Southland Showdown

The winless Northwestern State Demons will face off against the SE Louisiana Lions in a Southland Conference clash on Thursday, October 19, 2023. The game will take place at Harry Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Both teams have struggled this season, with Northwestern State ranking eighth-worst in scoring offense, averaging just 12.8 points per game, and 15th-worst in scoring defense, allowing an average of 35.2 points per game. SE Louisiana, on the other hand, ranks 96th in points per game with 19.3 and is 24th-worst in the FCS in points allowed per game, giving up an average of 33.4 points.

In terms of key statistics, Northwestern State has averaged 258 yards of total offense per game, while SE Louisiana has averaged 364.6 yards. Defensively, Northwestern State allows an average of 395 yards per game, compared to SE Louisiana’s 435.1 yards.

Northwestern State’s Quaterius Hawkins has thrown for 488 yards this season, completing 56.6% of his passes. He has also rushed for 75 yards. Scooter Adams leads the team in rushing with 157 yards, followed Darius Boone Jr. with 131 yards. Jaren Mitchell is the team’s leading receiver with 151 yards.

For SE Louisiana, Eli Sawyer has passed for 1,240 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. Harlan Dixon leads the team in rushing with 243 yards and two touchdowns. Darius Lewis is the leading receiver with 376 yards and three touchdowns.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans can also catch all the college football action on FuboTV and ESPN+ this season.

Sources: Data Skrive