Tulsa Golden Hurricane to Face Northern Illinois Huskies in College Football Clash

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-2) will visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Both teams will be looking to improve their records and secure a victory in this matchup.

In terms of offensive performance, the Huskies have struggled, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS with an average of 16.3 points per game. On the defensive side, they have allowed an average of 24.3 points per game, ranking 78th in the nation. Meanwhile, Tulsa has had a mediocre offensive performance, ranking 98th with an average of 23 points per game. Defensively, they have struggled, allowing an average of 38.7 points per game, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS.

To catch this exciting game, viewers can tune in to CBS Sports Network. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET. Viewers can also stream the game on Fubo.

In terms of key statistics, Northern Illinois has been averaging 282.3 yards per game on offense, ranking 126th in the nation. Tulsa, on the other hand, has been averaging 375.7 yards per game, ranking 85th. Defensively, Northern Illinois has allowed an average of 305 yards per game, ranking 40th, while Tulsa has allowed 470 yards per game, ranking 114th.

The top performers for Northern Illinois include Rocky Lombardi, who has thrown for 535 yards and one touchdown, but has also thrown four interceptions. Antario Brown has been the team’s leading rusher with 128 yards and one touchdown. Kacper Rutkiewicz has accumulated 192 receiving yards and one touchdown.

For Tulsa, Cardell Williams has thrown for 494 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. Jordan Ford has been the leading rusher with 187 yards and one touchdown. Marquis Shoulders has been the top receiver with 207 yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams are hoping to secure a win in this matchup to improve their overall records. It will be an exciting game to watch for college football fans.

Sources:

– CBS Sports Network

– Fubo

Definitions:

– FBS: Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football in the United States

– ET: Eastern Time, the time zone used on the East Coast of the United States

Note: This article is a summary and analysis of the source article, with additional information and no direct quotes or references to specific URLs.