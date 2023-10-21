Northern Illinois Huskies to Face Eastern Michigan Eagles in MAC Clash

The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) will be facing the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) in a MAC clash on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois. This article provides a preview of the matchup, including key statistics and how to watch the game on ESPN+.

Both teams have had contrasting performances on offense this season. Northern Illinois is averaging 24.9 points per game (90th in the FBS) while Eastern Michigan ranks 12th-worst with 19.0 points per game. On the defensive side, Northern Illinois is giving up 22.4 points per game (48th), while Eastern Michigan has been more effective, surrendering 19.4 points per game (29th).

In terms of total yards, Northern Illinois ranks 83rd in the FBS with an average of 351.3 yards per game, while Eastern Michigan ranks 132nd with 253.1 yards per game. Northern Illinois has a stronger rushing attack, averaging 159.7 yards per game (61st), compared to Eastern Michigan’s 111.1 yards per game (114th). However, Eastern Michigan has the edge in passing yards, averaging 142.0 per game (127th), while Northern Illinois averages 191.6 per game (109th).

The key offensive players for Northern Illinois include quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who has passed for 1,187 yards and six touchdowns this season. Antario Brown leads the rushing attack with 648 yards and five touchdowns. The top receiver for the Huskies is Kacper Rutkiewicz with 313 yards and two touchdowns.

For Eastern Michigan, quarterback Austin Smith has passed for 952 yards and six touchdowns, while also contributing 119 rushing yards and one touchdown. Jaylon Jackson leads the team in rushing with 340 yards and one touchdown. Tanner Knue is the leading receiver with 295 yards and three touchdowns.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ at 3:30 PM ET. Fans can also watch college football action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.

