Cal Poly Mustangs versus Northern Colorado Bears: A Big Sky Matchup

In an upcoming Big Sky matchup, the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5) will face off against the Northern Colorado Bears (0-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Cal Poly offense has been averaging 307.1 yards per game, placing them 97th in the FCS rankings. On the defensive side, the Mustangs have struggled, ranking 85th and allowing 376.9 yards per game. On the other hand, Northern Colorado has struggled on both offense and defense this season. They rank 19th from the bottom in points scored, averaging only 15.7 points per game, and 10th from the bottom in points allowed, giving up 36.8 points per game.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and can be streamed live. It will take place in San Luis Obispo, California, at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Fans can catch all the college football action this season on Fubo and ESPN+.

When it comes to key statistics, Cal Poly edges out Northern Colorado in offensive yards per game, passing yards per game, and turnovers. However, Northern Colorado holds the advantage in rushing yards per game and takeaways.

Looking at individual stats, Jacob Sirmon leads Northern Colorado with 1,058 passing yards and six touchdown passes. David Afari is the team’s top rusher, with 422 yards and two touchdowns. For Cal Poly, Sam Huard has thrown for 1,083 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mark Biggins leads in rushing yards with 163, while Tyrece Fairly-Diyem leads in receiving yards with 348 and four touchdowns.

As the game approaches, both teams will be looking to secure a win. Cal Poly aims to improve their offensive and defensive performance, while Northern Colorado hopes to turn their season around with their first win. It’s sure to be an exciting matchup in the Big Sky conference.

