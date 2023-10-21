North Dakota vs. Northern Iowa Matchup: Key Statistics and Players to Watch

The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-3) are set to face off against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-2) in a highly-anticipated MVFC showdown on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Both teams have had a decent season so far, with North Dakota ranking 40th in total offensive yards per game (384.3 yards) and 70th in total defensive yards ceded per game (362.3 yards). On the other hand, Northern Iowa sits at 66th in scoring offense, averaging 24 points per game, and 85th in scoring defense, allowing 30.5 points per game.

When it comes to rushing yards, North Dakota has the advantage, ranking 40th with an average of 164.3 yards per game. Northern Iowa, however, lags behind at 115th with just 96.3 rushing yards per game. In terms of passing yards, Northern Iowa holds the upper hand, ranking 17th with an average of 268.3 yards per game, while North Dakota is at 49th with 220 yards per game.

Key players to watch for North Dakota include quarterback Tommy Schuster, who has thrown for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns without any interceptions this season. Running back Gaven Ziebarth has been a significant contributor on the ground, averaging 78.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

For Northern Iowa, quarterback Theo Day has thrown for 1,587 yards and eight touchdowns, albeit with eight interceptions. Running back Tye Edwards has rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receivers Sam Schnee and Logan Wolf have combined for 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

This MVFC matchup promises to be an exciting battle between two evenly-matched opponents. Be sure to tune in to ESPN+ to catch all the action.

