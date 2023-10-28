Fierce Battle Expected as North Dakota Faces Off Against Indiana State

The North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks are geared up for an intense showdown against the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Alerus Center. With both teams looking to make their mark on the MVFC, this game promises to be a thrilling display of talent and determination.

North Dakota’s offense has been a force to be reckoned with this season, averaging 356.1 yards per game. Led quarterback Tommy Schuster, who has thrown for an impressive 1,264 yards and eight touchdowns, the Fightin’ Hawks are capable of putting points on the board. Gaven Ziebarth and Luke Skokna have also been crucial contributors in the running game, combining for a total of 647 yards and eight touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, North Dakota has shown resilience, allowing an average of 368 yards per game. They have demonstrated their ability to create turnovers, with three takeaways so far this season. The team’s solid defense will be critical in containing Indiana State’s offense.

Indiana State, on the other hand, has struggled to find their rhythm offensively, ranking eighth-worst in the FCS with just 251.7 total yards per game. Quarterback Cade Chambers has faced challenges, accumulating 589 passing yards with only two touchdowns and five interceptions. Plez Lawrence has been the team’s leading rusher, contributing 333 yards and three touchdowns, while Harry Van Dyne has been a reliable target in the passing game.

Defensively, the Sycamores have allowed an average of 385.9 total yards per game. Although they haven’t been as successful in creating turnovers as North Dakota, with just two takeaways, they still pose a threat with their ability to disrupt plays.

This game will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 2:00 PM ET, giving fans across the nation the opportunity to witness this exciting matchup. It is sure to be a battle of strength and strategy as both teams fight for a crucial victory.

