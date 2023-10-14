The North Dakota State Bison and North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks Set to Battle in MVFC Matchup

The North Dakota State Bison and the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks will face off in a highly anticipated MVFC battle on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Alerus Center. Both teams have shown strong performances throughout the season.

North Dakota State has been impressive on both offense and defense, averaging 37 points per game and allowing just 16.4 points per game. They have been dominant in their performances, ranking among the top teams in the FCS in both categories.

On the other hand, North Dakota has also shown promise on offense, averaging 395.6 yards per game. Their defense has been steady, giving up an average of 362 yards per game. While not as strong as their opponent, they have managed to hold their own in their matchups.

In terms of key statistics, North Dakota State has the advantage in offensive yards average, rush yards average, turnovers, and takeaways. However, North Dakota has a slightly higher pass yards average. These statistics will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game.

Cam Miller has been a standout player for North Dakota State, leading the team in passing yards and showcasing his versatility as a playmaker on the ground. Cole Payton has been their top rusher, while Zach Mathis has been the go-to receiver for the Bison.

For North Dakota, Tommy Schuster has been a reliable quarterback, leading the team in passing yards and touchdown passes. Gaven Ziebarth has been their leading rusher, and Bo Belquist has been a standout receiver.

Fans can catch all the action of this exciting matchup on ESPN+. The game will kick off at 2:00 PM ET in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

As the two teams battle for supremacy in the MVFC, it promises to be a thrilling contest filled with intensity and skill. Tune in to witness this exciting clash between the North Dakota State Bison and the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

