Pittsburgh Panthers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: ACC Football Clash

The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) will face off against the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) in an exciting ACC football matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The Panthers’ offense has been averaging 24.0 points per game, ranking them 92nd in the FBS, while their defense has been solid, ranking 38th and giving up an average of 17.0 points per contest. On the other hand, North Carolina’s offense has been impressive, ranking 19th in the FBS with 494.3 total yards per game. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 94th and giving up an average of 382.7 total yards per game.

This article provides all the details you need to know about this upcoming game, including how to watch it on ACC Network. Saturday's game between North Carolina and Pittsburgh will kick off at 8:00 PM ET in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The key statistics of both teams highlight their offensive and defensive strengths and weaknesses. North Carolina ranks 31st in offensive yards average with 494.3 yards per game, while Pittsburgh ranks 112th with 321.3 yards per game. Defensively, Pittsburgh shines, ranking 4th in yards allowed with 236.0 per game, compared to North Carolina’s 88th ranking with 382.7 yards per game.

Drake Maye leads the North Carolina offense, accumulating 891 passing yards while completing 72.5% of his passes. He has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. Omarion Hampton is their leading rusher with 317 yards and six touchdowns. J.J. Jones leads the team in receiving with 179 yards and 10 receptions.

Phil Jurkovec leads the Pittsburgh offense with 474 passing yards, completing 46.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions. Daniel Carter leads the rushing attack with 103 yards and one touchdown. Gavin Bartholomew leads the team in receiving with 157 yards and one touchdown.

