Preview: North Alabama Lions vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

The North Alabama Lions will face off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers in a UAC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Braly Municipal Stadium. Both teams have had mixed results this season, with the Lions holding a 2-5 record and the Trailblazers standing at 2-4.

On the offensive side of the ball, North Alabama has averaged 22.1 points per game and ranks 76th in the FCS. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 28.9 points per game, placing them 78th in the FCS. In contrast, Utah Tech’s defense has struggled this season, ranking worst in the FCS allowing an average of 45.5 points per game. Offensively, the Trailblazers have averaged 25.7 points per game, placing them 55th in the FCS.

Key statistics for both teams reveal that North Alabama ranks higher in offensive yards average, rushing yards average, and turnovers. Utah Tech, on the other hand, has a higher passing yards average and more takeaways.

Notable players for North Alabama include quarterback Noah Walters, who has thrown for 1,599 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season. Running back Demarcus Lacey leads the team in rushing with 493 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Takairee Kenebrew has 451 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

For Utah Tech, quarterback Kobe Tracy has thrown for 1,285 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Running back Ronnie Walker Jr. leads the team in rushing with 352 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Rickie Johnson has been a key target with 428 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ at 7:00 PM ET. Fans can also catch all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ throughout the season.

