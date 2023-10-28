Diving into the MEAC Showdown: Norfolk State vs. Morgan State

The Norfolk State Spartans (2-5) and the Morgan State Bears (1-5) are set to clash on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at William ‘Dick’ Price Stadium. While both teams have struggled this season, this matchup promises to be an exciting battle of MEAC rivals.

Norfolk State’s offense has been averaging 337 yards per game, placing them 77th in the FCS rankings. Led quarterback Otto Kuhns, who has thrown for 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns, the Spartans are a competitive force. Their rushing attack is formidable as well, with X’Zavion Evans and Kevon King leading the ground game. Wide receiver Andre Pegues has been a standout playmaker for Norfolk State, racking up 291 yards and two touchdowns.

The Spartans’ defense has also held its ground, ranking 57th in the FCS allowing an average of 342.9 yards per contest. With a strong secondary and playmakers upfront, they have made it difficult for opposing offenses to find success.

On the other side, the Morgan State Bears have struggled on offense, averaging just 235 total yards per game, placing them fourth-worst in the FCS rankings. Quarterback Dominique Anthony has shown glimpses of potential with 535 passing yards and three touchdowns, but consistency has been an issue. Running back Jarin Davis and receiver Treveyon Pratt have been bright spots for the Bears, providing key contributions.

However, Morgan State’s defense has been solid, ranking 29th in the FCS allowing 309.7 total yards per game. With an impressive 5 takeaways, they have shown the ability to generate turnovers and disrupt opposing offenses.

The Norfolk State vs. Morgan State showdown will be broadcasted on ESPN+ at 2:00 PM ET. It’s a game that you won’t want to miss as these two MEAC rivals battle it out for conference supremacy.

FAQ

