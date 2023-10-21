Howard Bison Face Norfolk State Spartans in MEAC Showdown

The Howard Bison (2-4) are gearing up to take on the Norfolk State Spartans (2-4) in a crucial MEAC showdown at William H. Greene Stadium on October 21, 2023. Both teams are looking to secure a victory in this matchup.

Offensively, Howard has been performing well this season, averaging 30.7 points per game, ranking them 30th in the FCS. On the defensive end, they are surrendering 28.0 points per game, placing them 67th. Norfolk State, on the other hand, is averaging 21.3 points per game offensively, putting them at the 84th spot. Defensively, they rank 64th, allowing 27.2 points per game.

In terms of key statistics, both teams have notable strengths and weaknesses. Howard averages 390.7 yards per game offensively, while Norfolk State has an average of 333.5 yards. Defensively, Howard allows 276.0 yards per game, while Norfolk State allows 337.5 yards.

For Norfolk State, Otto Kuhns has been a key player, throwing for 807 yards, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also contributed on the ground with 215 yards and three rushing touchdowns. X’Zavion Evans has been the leading rusher with 310 yards on 58 carries. Andre Pegues leads the receiving corps with 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Howard has Quinton Williams as their quarterback, with 1,122 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Eden James leads the rushing attack with 360 yards and one touchdown. Richie Ilarraza is the top receiver, amassing 168 yards and one touchdown.

Both teams have been solid in protecting the ball, with zero turnovers and one takeaway each.

To catch this game, tune in to ESPNU at 12:00 PM ET. The game will also be available for streaming on Fubo.

