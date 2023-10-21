Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. Nicholls State Colonels – Game Preview

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5) will take on the Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) in an exciting Southland showdown on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas.

The Lions have struggled offensively this season, ranking 24th-worst in scoring with an average of 17.3 points per game. However, their defense has been slightly stronger, allowing an average of 31.0 points per game, placing them 91st in the FCS. On the other hand, the Colonels have been averaging 21.2 points per game on offense, ranking 87th, and have allowed 26.4 points per game, placing them 59th defensively.

When it comes to key statistics, both teams have their strengths and weaknesses. Nicholls State has averaged 325.0 offensive yards per game (118th rank), while Texas A&M-Commerce has averaged 299.0 offensive yards per game (103rd rank). Defensively, the Colonels have allowed an average of 375.2 yards per game (28th rank), while the Lions have allowed 444.7 yards per game (109th rank).

In terms of individual statistics, Pat McQuaide leads Nicholls State with 970 passing yards, while Collin Guggenheim leads their rushing game with 335 yards. Neno Lemay has been a top target for McQuaide with 25 receptions and 268 receiving yards. For the Lions, Josh Magana has recorded 749 passing yards and Reggie Branch leads their rushing attack with 249 yards.

Fans can catch all the action of this game on ESPN+ with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM ET.

