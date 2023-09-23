New Episode of “Love After Lockup” to Air on WE Tv

A new episode of the popular reality TV show “Love After Lockup” is set to air on Friday, Sept. 22 on WE Tv at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers who don’t have access to cable television can still watch the show streaming it on platforms such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, and fuboTV.

“Love After Lockup” is a spin-off from WE Tv’s show “Love During Lockup” and focuses on couples who navigate their love lives while one partner is in prison. The show depicts the struggles of maintaining love through video dates, letters, and phone calls. However, the challenges of prison life create uncertainties about whether the couples can withstand the separation imposed cell walls.

In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect to see Louie’s mother establish boundaries, Raneka seeking answers, and a wrench thrown into Andy’s plans. Each storyline promises to bring its own dose of drama and emotions.

Philo is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that provides access to over 60 entertainment and lifestyle channels at an affordable price of $25 per month. DirecTV Stream is also an internet live TV streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including over 75 live TV channels and on-demand shows. Lastly, fuboTV is another streaming platform that features more than 100 channels, including sports, news, and entertainment options.

The three platforms mentioned above all offer a free trial for users interested in signing up. This can be a great opportunity for viewers to evaluate which platform suits their preferences before committing to a subscription.

So, if you’re a fan of “Love After Lockup” and don’t have access to cable, don’t worry! You can still catch the newest episode streaming it on Philo, DirecTV Stream, or fuboTV.

