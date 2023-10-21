How to Watch the New Episode of “Love After Lockup” Without Cable

If you’re a fan of the hit show “Love After Lockup,” you won’t want to miss the new episode airing on Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on WE Tv. But what if you don’t have cable? Don’t worry, there are streaming options available so you can still catch all the drama and romance that unfolds on the show.

The new episode can be streamed live on three popular streaming platforms: Philo, DirecTV Stream, and fuboTV. The best part is that all three platforms offer a free trial, giving you the chance to sign up for an account and watch the episode without any cost.

“Love After Lockup” is a spin-off of WE Tv’s “Love During Lockup,” and it follows the journeys of couples as they navigate their love lives while one partner is in prison. The show explores the challenges that arise as the couples try to maintain their relationships through video dates, letters, and phone calls. However, the cell wall that separates them can put a strain on even the strongest relationships.

In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect to see Bri and Kerok seeking her disapproving father’s blessing, Louie seeking shelter from a jealous Melissa, Andy smothering Brit who fears she’ll return to old habits, Joynomi learning about Redd’s shady dealings, and Sharae’s 5K party facing legal jeopardy.

If you’re unfamiliar with the streaming platforms mentioned, here are some brief descriptions:

– Philo: Philo is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers 60+ entertainment and lifestyle channels. It’s known for its budget-friendly price of $25/month.

– FuboTV: FuboTV is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that provides access to more than 100 channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and local channels.

– DirecTV Stream: DirecTV Stream offers a wide selection of streaming content, including more than 75 live TV channels. It allows you to watch both live and on-demand content.

So, don’t miss out on the latest episode of “Love After Lockup” – sign up for a free trial on Philo, DirecTV Stream, or fuboTV and enjoy the show!

Sources: Definitions for Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream were sourced from their respective official websites.