How to Watch the New Episode of “Love After Lockup”

A new episode of the hit reality show “Love After Lockup” is set to air on Friday, October 13th at 9 p.m. ET on WE Tv. The episode, titled “Love Conflicts,” promises to be filled with drama and surprises for the show’s fans.

For those who don’t have access to cable television, there are several streaming platforms where you can watch the show live. Philo, DirecTV Stream, and fuboTV all offer the option to stream “Love After Lockup.” And the best part is, these platforms also offer a free trial for new users who want to give them a try.

“Love After Lockup” is a spin-off from WE Tv’s original show “Love During Lockup.” The series follows the lives of couples who are trying to navigate their relationships while one partner is in prison. The show depicts their struggles to keep their love alive through video dates, letters, and phone calls. The cell wall that separates the couples adds an extra layer of difficulty to their relationships.

In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect to see a love conflict for Raneka, as well as a disastrous first date for Melissa and Louie. Chelsea is mortified talk of marriage, and Kerok faces challenges with Bri’s desire for a baby. Joy is shocked a revelation from Redd’s mom, and Andy hopes for a passionate reunion with Brittney.

Philo is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers over 60 entertainment and lifestyle channels. It’s a budget-friendly option, with a monthly price of $25.

FuboTV, on the other hand, provides users with over 100 channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and local channels. It offers a comprehensive streaming experience for $64.99 per month.

DirecTV Stream is another streaming platform that offers a wide range of content. With over 75 live TV channels, it allows users to stream the best of live and on-demand content.

So, if you’re a fan of “Love After Lockup” and don’t want to miss the latest episode, consider signing up for one of these streaming platforms. Enjoy the drama, romance, and surprises that the show has to offer!

