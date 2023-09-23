Nevada Wolf Pack vs Texas State Bobcats: Preview and Key Statistics

The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) will be facing the Texas State Bobcats (2-1) at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023. This game promises to be an interesting matchup as both teams have had contrasting performances this season.

Texas State boasts a strong offense, ranked 12th-best in the FBS with an average of 44 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 28.3 points per game, ranking 93rd in scoring defense. On the other hand, Nevada has struggled on both sides of the ball, ranking among the worst in total yards gained and total yards allowed.

Nevada has averaged only 296.3 total yards per game, which is the 10th-worst in the FBS. Their defense has given up an average of 524 total yards per game, which is the fourth-worst in the country. These statistics highlight the challenges that Nevada will face against a potent Texas State offense.

The key statistics of both teams reflect their strengths and weaknesses. Texas State has excelled in offensive yards, ranking 49th in the nation with an average of 455.7 yards per game. Their rushing attack has been particularly effective, ranking 35th with an average of 191 yards per game. Nevada, on the other hand, has struggled to generate offense, ranking 122nd in offensive yards and 115th in rushing yards.

Defensively, Texas State has been relatively better, ranking 101st in defensive yards allowed. Nevada’s defense has been porous, ranking 122nd in defensive yards allowed. Both teams have been turnover-prone, with Nevada ranking 60th in turnovers and Texas State ranking 10th.

In terms of individual performances, Nevada’s Brendon Lewis has thrown for 399 yards and rushed for 82 yards with two touchdowns. His teammate, Sean Dollars, has been the leading rusher with 119 yards and two touchdowns. Texas State’s TJ Finley has thrown for 760 yards and six touchdowns, while Ismail Mahdi has showcased his rushing abilities with 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, this game presents an opportunity for Texas State’s high-powered offense to exploit Nevada’s struggling defense. However, Nevada will look to capitalize on any mistakes made the Texas State offense. It will be a battle of contrasting strengths and weaknesses, making it an intriguing matchup to watch.

