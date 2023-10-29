Preview of the Nevada vs. New Mexico Football Game

The New Mexico Lobos (3-4) will face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-6) in an exciting MWC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Mackay Stadium. These two teams are rivals, and this game promises to be a thrilling battle on the gridiron.

Both teams have faced challenges this season, struggling on both offense and defense. The Lobos have showcased a solid offense, ranking 64th in the nation with an average of 396.4 yards per game. However, their defense has been less impressive, allowing an average of 421.4 yards per game, ranking them 18th-worst in the country.

On the other hand, the Wolf Pack have struggled on both ends of the field. Their offense ranks 125th with an average of 311.1 total yards per game, and their defense ranks second-worst, allowing an average of 468 total yards per game. It will be interesting to see how these teams match up against each other.

If you’re wondering how to catch this exciting game, you can tune in to CBS Sports Network at 10:30 PM ET. But don’t worry if you can’t be near a TV because you can also stream it live on Fubo. Make sure to mark your calendars and get ready for an intense battle between the Lobos and the Wolf Pack.

FAQ

When is the Nevada vs. New Mexico football game?

The football game between Nevada and New Mexico is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, 2023.

What time will the game start?

The game is set to kick off at 10:30 PM ET.

What channel is airing the game?

You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.

Can I stream the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game live on Fubo.

Where is the game taking place?

The game will be held at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

