Nebraska Cornhuskers and Purdue Boilermakers Set to Clash in Big Ten Matchup

The stage is set for an exciting Big Ten showdown as the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) prepare to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, and promises to be a thrilling contest between two conference rivals.

Nebraska has showcased a strong defensive game this season, ranking among the top 25 in the FBS in terms of yards allowed per game. Their defense has been the backbone of the team, offsetting their struggles on the offensive end, where they currently rank 106th in total offense.

Meanwhile, Purdue has struggled on both sides of the ball, with their offense generating a modest 23 points per game, ranking 101st in the nation. However, their defense has fared slightly better, allowing an average of 29.9 points per game.

These statistics set the stage for an intriguing matchup, as Nebraska’s defense seeks to stifle Purdue’s offense, while the Boilermakers aim to break through the Cornhuskers’ defensive wall.

Fans can catch all the action live on Fox Sports 1, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM ET. For those unable to watch on television, the game can be streamed online through Fubo. Don’t miss a minute of the excitement as these two teams battle it out for Big Ten bragging rights.

FAQs

Where is the Nebraska vs. Purdue game taking place?

The game will be held at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1.

Can I stream the game online?

Yes, the game can be streamed live on Fubo.

How have Nebraska and Purdue performed this season?

Nebraska’s defense has been strong, while their offense has struggled. Purdue has faced challenges on both sides of the ball.

What are the keys to victory for each team?

For Nebraska, maintaining their defensive prowess and finding ways to improve their offensive output will be crucial. Purdue will need to find ways to score against Nebraska’s stout defense while tightening up their own defensive efforts.

Sources:

– Fox Sports 1: [www.foxsports.com](https://www.foxsports.com)

– Fubo: [www.fubo.tv](https://www.fubo.tv)