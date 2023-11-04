Nebraska Cornhuskers Face Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten Showdown

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) are gearing up to take on the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) in what promises to be an intriguing Big Ten matchup on November 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium. While Nebraska’s offense has struggled this season, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS with an average of 322.4 yards per game, their defense has been a bright spot, ranking 14th-best allowing just 298.8 yards per game. On the other hand, Michigan State’s offense has had its own challenges, ranking 22nd-worst with an average of 322.9 yards per game, but their defense has been more solid, coming in at 56th in the FBS and allowing 360.1 total yards per game.

As the game draws near, fans are excited to see which team will prevail and secure a vital victory. The showdown will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, allowing fans across the country to witness the thrilling action.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Catch the game live on Fubo

City: East Lansing, Michigan

Venue: Spartan Stadium

For avid college football fans, Fubo and ESPN+ have become the go-to platforms for live streaming games throughout the season. Both services offer unparalleled access to a wide range of matchups, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which teams are playing in the Nebraska vs. Michigan State game?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be facing off against the Michigan State Spartans.

2. When and where will the game take place?

The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

3. What time does the game start?

Kickoff is set for 12:00 PM ET.

4. Which channel will broadcast the game?

Fox Sports 1 will be broadcasting the Nebraska vs. Michigan State matchup.

5. How can I watch the game online?

You can stream the game live on Fubo, ensuring you don’t miss a single play.

College football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this clash between the Cornhuskers and the Spartans. With both teams looking to secure a win, it’s bound to be a thrilling contest filled with memorable moments. Don’t forget to tune in and catch all the action live!

