NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Game Preview, Stats, and How to Watch

The NC State Wolfpack (2-1) will face off against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) in an ACC matchup at Scott Stadium on Friday, September 22, 2023. NC State has been averaging 31.0 points per game on offense, ranking 61st in the FBS, while also allowing 22.0 points per game on defense, ranking 62nd. On the other hand, Virginia has struggled on both offense and defense, ranking 20th-worst in total offense with 316.7 yards per game and 13th-worst in total defense with 451.7 yards allowed per game.

To watch this game, tune in to ESPN at 7:30 PM ET. If you prefer streaming, you can also watch it on Fubo. It will be an exciting opportunity to catch some great college football action.

Let’s take a closer look at the key statistics for both teams. NC State has averaged 402.0 yards on offense, ranking 67th, while Virginia has only managed 316.7 yards, ranking 112th in the FBS. On defense, NC State has allowed an average of 306.7 yards, ranking 41st, while Virginia has struggled, allowing 451.7 yards per game, ranking 111th.

Looking at the team leaders, NC State’s Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 679 yards, completing 62.9% of his passes, and has three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Houston leads the rushing game with 96 yards, while Kevin Concepcion has been the top receiver with 122 yards.

For Virginia, Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 652 yards, completing 62.5% of his passes, with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Perris Jones leads the rushing attack with 87 yards and two touchdowns, while Malik Washington has been the standout receiver with 289 yards and one touchdown.

Get ready for the game showing your support for either NC State or Virginia with officially licensed gear from Fanatics. Jerseys, shirts, and much more are available to help you rep your team.

Sources:

– ESPN

– Fubo

– Data Skrive