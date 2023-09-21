How to Watch the New York Knicks in the 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks’ successful run to the second round of the postseason last year has resulted in an increased number of nationally televised games for the team in the upcoming 2023-24 season. Fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the new season, with several questions on their minds: Will Jalen Brunson make his first All-Star appearance? How will Donte DiVincenzo perform with the Knicks? And will the team make it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2002? All these questions and more will be answered once the NBA returns.

For fans who have cable access, MSG Networks will be broadcasting Knicks games for those living in NYC and some parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. The network recently released its Knicks telecast schedule for the upcoming season, including all four preseason games. Additionally, ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV can be accessed through cable or satellite providers such as Xfinity TV, DISH TV, Spectrum TV, and DIRECTV.

For those without cable, MSG Networks can be streamed through its new paid subscription service, MSG+. Other popular streaming services like Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV also offer paid subscriptions that allow fans to watch Knicks games. HBO Max is launching a Bleacher Report Sports Add-On, which will include 65 live regular-season NBA games and All-Star Weekend. The add-on will be free until February 29 and then cost $9.99 per month.

The Knicks have a total of 25 nationally televised games, including NBA TV broadcasts. The season opener against the Celtics on October 25 will be broadcast ESPN. Fans can also watch Knicks games on NBA League Pass with a paid subscription. An NBA League Pass subscription costs $99.99 for the season, or $149.99 if you prefer a commercial-free experience. For fans solely interested in watching the Knicks, the Team Pass option is available for $89.99 per season. However, it’s important to note that local blackouts may apply depending on your location.

In terms of national broadcasting, the Knicks will have 13 games broadcast ESPN/ABC and 65 games on TNT. The first TNT game for the Knicks will be on October 31 against Cleveland.

For a comprehensive look at the Knicks’ complete 2023-24 schedule, refer to the provided link.

Overall, there are multiple options available for fans to watch the New York Knicks in the upcoming season, from cable access to streaming services and NBA League Pass. With the team’s promising performance last season, fans are eager to see how they will fare this time around.

