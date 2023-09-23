The Exciting Season Ahead for the Sacramento Kings: How to Watch

After 16 seasons, the Sacramento Kings are finally experiencing a resurgence in meaningful basketball. As the preseason approaches, fans have a lot to look forward to, including the development of Keegan Murray, the individual success of De’Aaron Fox, and the team’s push for the playoffs.

To catch all the thrilling action, fans can watch the Kings through various channels. In-market fans can tune in to NBC Sports California, which serves as the main channel for Sacramento games. Additionally, the Kings will have 22 games broadcasted on national TV, including 6 on TNT, 5 on ESPN, and 11 on NBA TV. While this doesn’t reach the number of nationally televised games that larger markets have, it still marks a significant improvement for the Kings, with the largest number since the 2004-2005 season.

The Kings’ first nationally televised game is their home opener on October 27 against the Warriors, setting the stage for what could become a thrilling rivalry. With matches against the Lakers, Nuggets, Suns, and Celtics, among others, the team will showcase its talent to the entire nation.

For those outside of California or even outside of the U.S., there are streaming options available. The NBA League Pass allows fans to watch all NBA games live or on-demand for a season fee. Other streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV offer different combinations of channels such as NBC Sports California, NBA TV, ESPN, and TNT with paid subscriptions.

Exciting news for fans is that HBO Max will be offering a new Bleacher Report Add-On starting October 5, which will include 65 live regular-season games and the All-Star weekend. This add-on will be free until February 29 for HBO Max subscribers, with subsequent monthly fees of $9.99 for the rest of the season.

To plan ahead and not miss any games, fans can find the complete schedule on the official Sacramento Kings website.

