How to Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023-24 NBA Season

As the 2023-24 NBA season approaches, basketball fans are eagerly anticipating the action on the court. The reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, will be looking to defend their title. However, challengers in the Western Conference, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns, are determined to dethrone them. With an exciting season ahead, fans are wondering how they can catch their favorite teams in action.

For Minnesota Timberwolves fans who prefer cable, there are a few options available. The Wolves will have 10 nationally televised games that can be watched on TNT, ESPN, or NBATV. Additionally, local fans in the Minneapolis market can watch games on Bally Sports North.

If you prefer to watch the Timberwolves without cable, there are alternative options to consider. Services like Fubo, Sling, YouTube TV, and Hulu Live+ TV offer ways to stream games without a cable subscription. Each service may have different pricing plans and features, so fans can choose the one that suits their needs best.

Another exciting streaming option is Warner Media’s streaming service, MAX, which will launch a live sports feature in October. MAX users will have access to 69 live regular-season NBA games and NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. The add-on is free with a MAX subscription until February, and from March 1, 2024, it will cost an additional $9.99 per month.

For Timberwolves fans who live outside the Twin Cities area, NBA League Pass is a great choice. NBA League Pass allows fans to watch every out-of-market game, giving them access to all Timberwolves games. However, it does not include nationally televised games. Fans can purchase League Pass from the NBA’s website for $99.99 for the entire season. There is also a commercial-free version available for $149.99.

In terms of nationally televised games, the Timberwolves will be playing two games on TNT and three games on ESPN this season. Fans can find the complete schedules for these networks on their respective websites.

With so many options available, basketball fans can easily catch all the Minnesota Timberwolves’ games in the upcoming NBA season. Whether you prefer cable, streaming services, or NBA League Pass, there is a method to suit everyone’s preferences.

Definitions:

– NBA League Pass: A streaming service provided the NBA that allows fans to watch live and on-demand NBA games.

– Bally Sports North: A regional sports network that broadcasts Timberwolves games in the local Minneapolis market.

– MAX: Warner Media’s streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including live sports.

