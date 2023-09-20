Washington Nationals vs. Chicago White Sox: Game Preview and Starting Pitchers

The Washington Nationals are set to take on the Chicago White Sox in the final game of a three-game series at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET. The game will be televised on MASN2 and can also be streamed on Fubo.

On the batting front, the Nationals have hit 140 home runs this season, which ranks as the second-lowest total in baseball. Their slugging percentage of .392 is 23rd in MLB. However, they do have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors, hitting .252. In terms of scoring, the Nationals are the 22nd-highest scoring team, averaging 4.3 runs per game.

The Nationals’ pitching staff has struggled this season, posting a collective 4.97 ERA, which ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs. Their pitchers have a 7.7 K/9, which is the third-worst in MLB, and a WHIP of 1.462, which is the third-worst as well.

For the starting pitcher, the Nationals will send Josiah Gray to the mound. Gray has a record of 7-12 this season with a 4.07 ERA and 132 strikeouts. He is coming off a solid performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he allowed two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched. Gray has recorded 10 quality starts this year.

In their previous two games against the White Sox, the Nationals lost the first game 6-1 but bounced back with a 4-3 win in the second game. This final game will be crucial for both teams as they look to secure a series victory.

Overall, the Nationals will be looking to improve their batting and pitching performance in order to come out on top against a strong White Sox team.

Sources:

– MASN2

– Fubo

– Data Skrive