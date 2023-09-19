Nationals vs. White Sox: Preview and Game Information

The Washington Nationals will face off against the Chicago White Sox at Nationals Park on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals have had a challenging season so far, with the second-fewest home runs in MLB play and a .392 slugging percentage that ranks 23rd. However, they have shown some strength with a .252 batting average, placing them 12th in the league. Their on-base percentage is .312, which is 22nd in baseball.

On the pitching front, the Nationals’ staff has struggled, ranking 28th in strikeouts per nine innings and sporting a team ERA of 4.98. They also have the third-worst WHIP in baseball at 1.464.

For this game, the Nationals will send Jackson Rutledge to the mound. Rutledge is making his second start of the season. In his last outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he allowed seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

The White Sox, on the other hand, have had a more successful season, currently sitting atop their division. They have a potent offense and are known for their power-hitting. However, their pitching staff is not to be underestimated.

