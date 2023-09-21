Nationals vs. Braves: Preview of the Upcoming Series

Have you been keeping up with the latest matchups between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves? If not, you won’t want to miss the upcoming four-game series between these two teams. The first game is scheduled for Thursday at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals have had a challenging season, ranking 29th in the league with just 143 homers. Their slugging percentage of .395 is also below average, placing them at 22nd in MLB. However, their batting average of .253 ranks 12th in the league, showing some promise in their offense.

When it comes to pitching, the Nationals have struggled as well. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 4.95, which is the 26th lowest in MLB. They also have a 1.460 WHIP, the third-worst in the league. However, they have been one of the most disciplined teams at the plate, averaging just 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Jake Irvin will be the probable starting pitcher for the Nationals in the first game of the series. He has a 3-6 record this season and has had eight quality starts in 23 chances. In his last start, he gave up four earned runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Braves, on the other hand, have been performing well this season. They currently lead the league in homers and have a strong slugging percentage of .500. Their pitching staff has a lower ERA of 3.65 and a 1.260 WHIP.

So, mark your calendars and make sure to watch this exciting series between the Nationals and the Braves. It’s sure to be a matchup filled with action and suspense.

Sources:

– Data Skrive