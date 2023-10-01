Nationals vs. Braves: A Matchup Between Dylan Dodd and Jackson Rutledge

In a highly anticipated game, the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will face off on Sunday at Truist Park. The starting pitchers for this matchup will be Dylan Dodd for the Braves and Jackson Rutledge for the Nationals. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:10 PM ET and can be watched live on BSSE or streamed on Fubo.

The Nationals have had a mixed performance in batting and pitching this season. They currently rank 29th in home runs with 151, and their slugging percentage of .395 places them 23rd in the league. However, their team batting average of .253 is quite respectable, ranking 12th among all MLB teams. The Nationals have also scored 690 runs this season, averaging 4.3 per game, which places them 21st in the league. Their on-base percentage of .313 ranks 22nd.

On the pitching side, the Nationals have struggled with an ERA of 5.00, which is the 27th-ranked in the majors. Their pitching staff also has a WHIP of 1.472, which is the third-worst in the league. They have averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, placing them 28th in the majors.

As for the starting pitchers in this game, Jackson Rutledge will take the mound for the Nationals. He has had three starts this season, earning one quality start. In his most recent appearance against the Braves, Rutledge threw five innings, allowing one earned run and three hits. He has also had two consecutive starts of five innings or more.

Overall, this matchup between the Braves and Nationals promises to be an exciting one. Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, and it will be interesting to see how Dylan Dodd and Jackson Rutledge perform on the mound. Don’t miss out on the action and make sure to tune in or stream the game on Fubo.

