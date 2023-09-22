The Battle Between Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals: A Clash of Hot Hitters

The upcoming game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals is set to showcase two standout hitters: Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas. It will take place on Friday at 7:05 PM ET and can be watched on Fubo. Fans are advised to sign up to catch all the action throughout the season without any miss.

The Nationals have had a relatively lackluster performance in terms of batting this season. They have only hit 144 home runs, ranking 29th in the league. Their team slugging percentage stands at .394, placing them at 23rd in the major leagues. However, they do have a respectable team batting average of .253, securing them the 12th spot in MLB. The Nationals have scored a total of 662 runs this season, placing them 21st in the majors. Their on-base percentage of .313 ranks them 22nd in the league.

When it comes to pitching, the Nationals have struggled. Their pitching staff has a combined ERA of 4.98, which is the 27th worst in the league. They also have a combined WHIP of 1.466, ranking them third-worst in baseball this season. However, their pitchers have shown some discipline, ranking second in the league with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game. With a K/9 of 7.7, they rank 28th in baseball.

Taking the mound for the Nationals will be Patrick Corbin. In his most recent start against the Milwaukee Brewers, Corbin allowed only one earned run and four hits in six innings pitched. He will be looking to secure his third quality start in a row. Corbin has been impressive this season, with two appearances in which he did not allow any earned runs out of 30 chances.

The game between the Braves and Nationals is expected to be a thrilling matchup. Both teams will be hoping to make their mark on the game with their powerful hitters and pitching strategies. Fans can catch all the action on TV channel MASN or stream it live on Fubo.

