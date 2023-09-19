New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: WNBA Playoff Game 2 Preview

The New York Liberty will be facing off against the Washington Mystics in Game 2 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs. This exciting match will be broadcast live on ESPN and can also be streamed on Fubo.

When it comes to key statistics, the Washington Mystics have been putting up an average of 80.5 points per game, only 0.1 point less than what the New York Liberty gives up. The Mystics have shown great performance when shooting above 42.4% from the field, with a record of 13-7 in such games. They also have a three-point shooting percentage of 33.6%, just slightly lower than New York’s opponents’ shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, the New York Liberty have been dominating the boards, averaging 37.9 rebounds per game and outrebounding the Mystics 5.6 boards per contest.

In their recent performance, the Mystics have been scoring slightly less than their season average, putting up 78.8 points per game in their last 10 outings. However, they have been shooting more threes and have a higher three-point percentage compared to their season average.

It is important to note that the Mystics will be without Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin due to injuries, while Kristi Toliver is out for the season.

This WNBA playoff showdown between the New York Liberty and Washington Mystics promises to be an intense and thrilling game. Tune in to see which team will come out on top and advance further in the playoffs.

Definitions:

– WNBA: Women’s National Basketball Association, professional basketball league for women in the United States.

– Playoffs: A series of games where the top teams from the regular season compete for the championship title.

– Three-point percentage: The rate at which a team or player successfully makes three-point shots out of all attempted shots from beyond the arc.