Murray State vs. Indiana State: A Preview of the MVFC Showdown

The Murray State Racers (1-2) are gearing up to face the Indiana State Sycamores (0-3) in an upcoming MVFC showdown. The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.

Both teams have encountered challenges this season, with Murray State’s offense ranking 91st in the FCS, averaging 18.3 points per game. Defensively, they rank 94th, allowing an average of 464.7 points per contest. On the other hand, Indiana State has struggled on both sides of the ball. Their offense ranks third-worst in total offense, with just 190.3 yards per game, while their defense ranks 19th-worst, allowing 440.3 yards per game.

Murray State’s offensive attack is led DJ Williams, who has thrown for 366 yards and two touchdowns this season. Running back Cortezz Jones has proven to be a dual threat, rushing for 167 yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing 82 receiving yards on six catches. Wide receiver Cole Rusk has been a reliable target for Williams, with nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Indiana State’s offense has been led running back Tee Hodge, who has rushed for 82 yards so far this season. Evan Olaes has also contributed 76 rushing yards for the team. Wide receiver Dakota Caton has been the primary target for the Sycamores, with 11 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

With both teams looking for their second win of the season, this MVFC showdown promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

Sources:

– Data Skrive