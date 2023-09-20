American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Premieres

American Horror Story: Delicate, the highly anticipated 12th season of the award-winning horror anthology series created Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, is finally here. This season is based on the novel “Delicate Condition” Danielle Valentine, making it the first time that an AHS season has been adapted from a book. The story revolves around a Hollywood actress named Anna, played Emma Roberts, who is desperate to start a family. After multiple rounds of IVF, she finally becomes pregnant. However, Anna becomes convinced that something sinister is after her and her unborn child, leading to chaos and horror.

The season will be split into two parts, with the first part premiering on September 20 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The second part is set to debut sometime in 2024. Each part will consist of five episodes, with episodes airing every Wednesday. For those who prefer to watch online, American Horror Story: Delicate can be streamed on Hulu, which is the online home for FX Original Series. Episodes air live on FX and FXNow every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET, and then they are available to stream on Hulu the following day.

For viewers who want to watch American Horror Story: Delicate without cable, there are several options available. FXNow allows viewers to watch live TV signing in with a cable login or a live TV streaming account login. Additionally, those who have a Hulu account can stream the episodes the day after they air, and for new Hulu subscribers, the streamer offers a generous trial period. Sprint customers and students also have opportunities to access Hulu for free or at a reduced cost.

Overall, American Horror Story: Delicate promises to deliver another thrilling and chilling season of the beloved anthology series. Fans can look forward to the unique blend of horror and suspense that AHS is known for, as well as the talented cast, including Emma Roberts and new addition Cara Delevingne. So grab your popcorn and get ready to be scared as AHS: Delicate takes you on a terrifying journey.