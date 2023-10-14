Preview: Valparaiso Beacons vs. Morehead State Eagles

The Valparaiso Beacons (1-4) and the Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will face off in a Pioneer League matchup at Brown Field on Saturday, October 14, 2023. While Valparaiso has struggled on offense, ranking seventh-worst in the FCS in total offense, their defense has performed well, ranking fifth-best in yards allowed per game. Meanwhile, Morehead State has been more balanced on both offense and defense, ranking 56th in total offense and 34th in yards surrendered per game.

Game Details

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Valparaiso, Indiana

Venue: Brown Field

Key Statistics

Morehead State Valparaiso 359.4 (76th) 239.4 (122nd) 319 (26th) 222.2 (7th) 110.2 (96th) 79.2 (121st) 249.2 (24th) 160.2 (103rd) 0 (1st) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) 0 (66th)

Morehead State’s Carter Cravens has been a dual-threat quarterback this season, accumulating 1,230 passing yards and 196 rushing yards. He has a 52% completion rate with 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Caleb Ramseur has been a key contributor on the ground with 173 yards and three touchdowns.

For Valparaiso, Mikey Appel has thrown for 739 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions. Baret Labus leads the rushing attack with 128 yards, and Solomon Davis has been the top receiver with 339 yards and four touchdowns.

