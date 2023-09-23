The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies vs. Morehead State Eagles: College Football Preview

The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies will face off against the Morehead State Eagles in a Pioneer League matchup at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on September 23, 2023. The Tommies have a record of 1-2, while the Eagles hold a 1-1 record.

In terms of offense, Saint Thomas (MN) is averaging 16.3 points per game, ranking 92nd in the FCS. On the defensive side, they are allowing an average of 31.7 points per game, placing them 83rd in the rankings. Morehead State’s offense is ranked 100th with 365 total yards per game, while their defense is ranked 11th, surrendering only 225.5 total yards per game.

To watch this game, tune in to ESPN+ or stream it live on Fubo. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM ET and will take place in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Looking at key statistics, Morehead State has the advantage in offensive yards average, ranking 100th with 365 yards per game, compared to Saint Thomas (MN)’s 270.7 yards per game. However, Saint Thomas (MN) has a stronger defense, ranking 21st with only 218.7 yards per game allowed, while Morehead State ranks 11th with 225.5 yards per game allowed.

Both teams have yet to record any turnovers or takeaways this season, placing them at the top of the rankings in both categories.

Leading the statistics for Morehead State is quarterback Carter Cravens, who has thrown for 423 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, Caleb Ramseur has rushed for 91 yards and one touchdown. Kyle Daly leads the team in receiving yards with 88 yards and one touchdown.

For Saint Thomas (MN), Amari Powell has thrown for 251 yards, completing 55.1% of his passes with two interceptions. Shawn Shipman leads in rushing with 216 yards and two touchdowns. The team’s leading receiver is Andrew McElroy with 114 yards on six receptions.

Get ready for the game showing your support with officially licensed gear from Fanatics for either Saint Thomas (MN) or Morehead State.

Sources: Data Skrive