Montana State Bobcats vs. Sacramento State Hornets: A Big Sky Clash

The Montana State Bobcats will face off against the Sacramento State Hornets in a Big Sky conference matchup on October 21, 2023, at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California. Both teams come into the game with 5-1 records and will be looking to continue their winning streaks.

Montana State has been a dominant force this season, ranking in the top 25 for both total offense and total defense. Their offense has been explosive, averaging 517.0 yards per game, while their defense has been stingy, allowing only 292.5 yards per game. The Bobcats have relied on the dual-threat abilities of quarterback Sean Chambers, who has thrown for 712 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for 461 yards and 11 touchdowns.

On the other side of the field, the Sacramento State Hornets have also had a strong season, ranking 28th in the FCS for total offense with 408.2 yards per game. Quarterback Kaiden Bennett has been impressive, throwing for 1,352 yards and 10 touchdowns, and adding 327 yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Hornets’ defense has been solid as well, surrendering 346.7 yards per game.

This game will be broadcast on ESPN2, so fans can tune in to watch the action unfold. It promises to be an exciting matchup between two competitive Big Sky teams. Both Montana State and Sacramento State will be looking to continue their winning ways and make a statement in the conference.

Get ready for a showdown at Hornet Stadium as the Montana State Bobcats take on the Sacramento State Hornets. It’s a clash between two top-performing teams in the Big Sky conference, and it’s bound to be a game filled with thrilling plays and intense competition.

