Missouri Tigers vs. Memphis Tigers: College Football Game Preview

The Missouri Tigers and the Memphis Tigers are set to face off in a college football matchup on September 23, 2023. The game will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Both teams are coming into the game with undefeated records.

Offensively, Missouri is ranked 67th in the FBS, averaging 394.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, their defense ranks 36th in total defense, allowing 295.7 yards per contest. On the other hand, Memphis ranks 38th in the FBS with an average of 449.3 total yards per game. However, their defense has been their strength, ranking 8th in the nation giving up just 251.0 total yards per contest.

The key statistics between the two teams indicate that Missouri has struggled with turnovers, ranking 124th in takeaways. Memphis, on the other hand, has excelled in this area, ranking 11th in takeaways. These statistics could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game.

For the Missouri Tigers, quarterback Brady Cook has been impressive, throwing for 732 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions so far this season. Running back Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat have been the primary contributors on the ground, while Luther Burden III has been the go-to receiver with 327 yards and three touchdowns.

Seth Henigan leads the Memphis Tigers’ offense with 791 passing yards and five touchdown passes. Blake Watson has been the standout running back, accumulating 295 yards and four touchdowns. Roc Taylor has been the top receiver with 154 yards and one touchdown.

This matchup promises to be an exciting clash between two undefeated teams. Be sure to tune in to ESPNU to catch the live broadcast of the Missouri Tigers vs. Memphis Tigers game on September 23, 2023, at 7:30 PM ET.

Sources:

– Data Skrive