SWAC Matchup: Mississippi Valley State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are set to face off in a Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) matchup on October 14, 2023. The game will take place at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi.

In terms of defense, Mississippi Valley State has been impressive this season, allowing only 179.0 yards per game. However, their offense has struggled, averaging just 129.4 yards per game, making them the worst in the FCS in this category. On the other hand, Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s offense has also been struggling, ranking in the bottom 25 with only 13.2 points per game.

Defensively, the Golden Lions have surrendered an average of 28.8 points per game, ranking them 73rd in the FCS.

In terms of key statistics, the Delta Devils have struggled in offensive yards (ranked 128th), rushing yards (ranked 127th), and passing yards (ranked 127th). However, they lead the FCS in turnovers with zero so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Golden Lions have averaged 299.2 offensive yards, 135.0 rushing yards, and 164.2 passing yards per game. They have recorded one takeaway so far this season.

For Mississippi Valley State, Ty’Jarian Williams leads the team in passing with 384 yards and one touchdown. Jared Wilson has been their top rusher with 143 yards, while Rashad Eades leads in receiving with 88 yards.

On the Arkansas-Pine Bluff side, Jalen Macon has thrown for 607 yards and three touchdowns, while Johness Davis leads in rushing with 282 yards and one touchdown. Kenji Lewis has been their leading receiver with 175 yards and one touchdown.

The game will be broadcasted on Valley SN at 3:00 PM ET.

