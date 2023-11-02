Preview: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

The clash between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on November 2, 2023, promises to be an intriguing matchup between two SWAC opponents. Both teams are striving for a much-needed victory, as they currently hold identical records of 1-7. While the Wildcats have struggled on the offensive end, averaging only 18.1 points per game, the Delta Devils have found solace in their stout defense, allowing just 250.9 total yards per contest.

Offensively, Bethune-Cookman has faced challenges, ranking 102nd in the FCS for average points scored per game. On the other hand, Mississippi Valley State’s offense has been less successful, placing in the bottom 25 with only 189.4 total yards per game. However, the Delta Devils’ defense has shined brightly, sitting at fourth-best in the nation surrendering just 250.9 total yards per game.

Now, let’s delve into the details of this matchup and explore how you can catch all the action on ESPNU. For those who don’t want to miss any thrilling college football moments this season, Fubo and ESPN+ are your destinations for non-stop gridiron excitement.

FAQs

When is the Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman game?

The game is scheduled for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM Eastern Time.

Which channel will broadcast the game?

The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Can I stream the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game on Fubo.

Where is the game being played?

The match will be hosted at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Where can I watch other Week 10 college football games?

Fubo and ESPN+ will provide comprehensive coverage of all the exciting college football matchups this week.

What are the key statistics for each team?

Mississippi Valley State is ranked 128th in offensive yards average, while Bethune-Cookman sits at 123rd. Defensively, the Delta Devils boast the impressive 7th rank in yards allowed per game, whereas the Wildcats are placed at 68th.

Who are the statistical leaders for each team?

For Mississippi Valley State, Ty’Jarian Williams has thrown for 869 yards and three touchdowns this season. Luke Sprague, on the other hand, has recorded 544 passing yards and four touchdowns for Bethune-Cookman. As for the rushing game, Jared Wilson leads the Delta Devils with 226 yards, while Jimmy Robinson III tops the Wildcats with 174 yards and one touchdown.

Prepare to witness a thrilling clash between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, as both teams look to secure a much-needed victory. Be sure not to miss any of the action on ESPNU, or stream the game live on Fubo. It’s time to indulge in the excitement of college football!