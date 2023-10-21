Iowa Hawkeyes Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Clash

The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) are set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) in a Big Ten matchup at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Both teams have struggled on offense this season, with Iowa ranking worst in total offense and Minnesota’s offense falling in the bottom 25. Defensively, Iowa has a slight edge, ranking 26th in yards allowed per game compared to Minnesota’s 77th ranking.

If you’re looking to watch this game, it will be broadcast on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET. You can also stream the game on Fubo.

Here are some key statistics for both teams:

– Minnesota ranks 126th in offensive yards average, while Iowa ranks 133rd.

– Iowa ranks 44th in defensive yards average, while Minnesota ranks 50th.

– Minnesota’s rushing offense averages 180.5 yards per game (43rd), while Iowa’s rushing offense averages 130.9 yards per game (100th).

– Iowa’s passing offense ranks 130th, averaging 116.6 yards per game, while Minnesota ranks 132.8 (131st).

Leading Minnesota’s offense is quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who has thrown for 797 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. Running back Darius Taylor has rushed for 532 yards and four touchdowns, while Sean Tyler has added 199 rushing yards.

For Iowa, quarterback Cade McNamara has thrown for 505 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Running back Leshon Williams leads the team with 459 rushing yards and one touchdown, and receiver Erick All has 299 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams will be looking to improve their offensive production and secure a win in this Big Ten clash. Don’t miss out on the action between the Hawkeyes and the Golden Gophers!

Sources:

