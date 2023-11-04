The Michigan Wolverines Prepare to Face Off Against the Purdue Boilermakers

The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines (8-0) are getting ready to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) in an exciting Big Ten clash at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Wolverines have proven to be a formidable force this season, boasting a top-25 ranking in both scoring offense (sixth-best with 40.6 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 5.9 points allowed per game).

On the other hand, the Purdue Boilermakers have faced some struggles this season. They currently rank 98th in total offense, averaging 348.8 yards per game. Defensively, they allow an average of 380.6 total yards per game, placing them at 74th in the nation.

While the Wolverines have been dominant on both sides of the ball, the Boilermakers will need to step up their game if they want to secure a victory. The key to success for Purdue lies in their ability to improve their offensive production and limit Michigan’s scoring opportunities.

Fans can catch all the action of this highly-anticipated matchup tuning in to NBC at 7:30 PM ET. For those unable to watch the game live, live streaming options are available on Fubo.

