Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Michigan’s defense has been outstanding this season, ranking in the top 25 allowing only 5.8 points per game. Their offense has also been solid, averaging 31.8 points per game and ranking 54th in the nation.

On the other hand, Nebraska’s offense has struggled, ranking 101st in the FBS with an average of 21.8 points per game. Defensively, they have been better, allowing 18.5 points per game, which puts them at 33rd in the nation.

If you’re looking to watch the game, you can tune in on FOX or stream it on Fubo. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET.

Key Statistics:

Here are some key statistics for both teams:

Michigan:

– Off. Yards Avg.: 405.3 (71st)

– Def. Yards Avg.: 231.5 (4th)

– Rush Yards Avg.: 167.8 (49th)

– Pass Yards Avg.: 237.5 (68th)

– Turnovers: 5 (48th)

– Takeaways: 5 (76th)

Nebraska:

– Off. Yards Avg.: 359.3 (97th)

– Def. Yards Avg.: 298 (24th)

– Rush Yards Avg.: 234.8 (5th)

– Pass Yards Avg.: 124.5 (127th)

– Turnovers: 6 (66th)

– Takeaways: 4 (98th)

Michigan has shown strength on both sides of the ball, particularly in their rushing game and defensive performance. Nebraska, on the other hand, has struggled with their passing offense and turnover margin.

Players to Watch:

For Michigan, keep an eye on J.J. McCarthy, who has been impressive as their quarterback. He has thrown for 915 yards and eight touchdowns this season, while also contributing in the ground game with 86 rushing yards.

Nebraska’s Heinrich Haarberg has been their leading quarterback, throwing for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He has also been a playmaker on the ground, accumulating 272 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In terms of receiving, Roman Wilson has been a standout for Michigan with 268 yards and six touchdowns. For Nebraska, Billy Kemp IV leads the team with 132 receiving yards and one touchdown.

It’s sure to be an exciting matchup between these two Big Ten rivals. Make sure to tune in and catch all the action!

Sources:

– Data Skrive