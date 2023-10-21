Michigan vs. Michigan State: A Highly Anticipated College Football Rivalry

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans are set to face off in a highly anticipated college football showdown. This will be the first night game between the in-state rivals, adding to the excitement surrounding the game. The Wolverines come into the contest with an undefeated record and are ranked first in the nation in scoring defense. However, the Spartans have a history of pulling off upsets, making this a must-watch game.

The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you’re unable to attend the game in person, there are several options for watching it live from the comfort of your own home. NBC will be broadcasting the game, and it can be streamed online through their official streaming service, Peacock. With a Peacock Premium subscription, you can watch the game and other live sports airing on NBC for just $5.99 per month.

Another option for streaming college football games is Sling TV. They offer a variety of different packages that include channels like Fox, NBC, ESPN, and more. Currently, Sling TV is running a deal that gives you 50% off your first month, making it an affordable option for watching the game.

If you’re looking for a free trial, FuboTV is offering a seven-day trial period. They have access to 14 channels that broadcast live college football games, including local, national, and college networks.

In addition to the Michigan vs. Michigan State game, there are several other exciting matchups happening in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season. The full schedule can be found online, along with information on where to watch each game.

Sources:

– Source 1: Full schedule and networks for Week 8 of 2023 college football season. (URL)