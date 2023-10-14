Michigan Wolverines Set to Face Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten Showdown

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) are gearing up to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) in a highly anticipated Big Ten showdown. The game will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan has been excelling on the defensive end this season, ranking third-best in the FBS in yards allowed per game. Their offense, while not as impressive, still manages to put up decent numbers, ranking 51st in total offense.

On the other hand, Indiana’s offense has struggled this season, ranking among the bottom 25 teams in points per game in the FBS. Defensively, they sit around the middle of the pack, allowing an average of 24.4 points per contest.

Both teams will have to bring their A-game if they want to come out on top in this matchup. Michigan’s quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been leading the charge, throwing for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He has also been a threat on the ground, rushing for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards have also been key contributors to Michigan’s offense. Corum leads the team in rushing with 494 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Edwards has added 177 rushing yards and 128 receiving yards to the mix.

Indiana’s quarterback, Tayven Jackson, has recorded 862 passing yards so far this season. However, the team’s offense has struggled to find the end zone consistently. Running back Jaylin Lucas has been their top rusher with 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, both teams have been relatively even in terms of turnovers and takeaways. Michigan has forced eight turnovers while Indiana has forced six.

Fans can catch all the action on FOX, with the game scheduled to kick off at 12:00 PM ET. For those unable to attend in person, the game can also be streamed live on Fubo.