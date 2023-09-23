Preview: Mercer Bears vs. Furman Paladins

The Mercer Bears (2-1) will face off against the Furman Paladins (2-1) in a Southern Conference (SoCon) showdown on September 23, 2023. The game will take place at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina.

Both teams have shown strength on offense this season. Furman ranks as a top-25 unit in the FCS, averaging 32.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Mercer is generating 323.7 total yards per contest.

On the defensive side, Furman’s defense has allowed an average of 28.3 points per game, ranking 63rd overall. Mercer’s defense has been surrendering 407 total yards per game.

This game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and will kick off at 1:00 PM ET. You can also catch college football action throughout the season on Fubo and ESPN+.

Key Statistics:

Mercer:

– Offensive Yards Avg. (Rank): 323.7 (65th)

– Defensive Yards Avg. (Rank): 407 (93rd)

– Rush Yards Avg. (Rank): 148.7 (53rd)

– Pass Yards Avg. (Rank): 175 (84th)

– Turnovers (Rank): 3 (108th)

– Takeaways (Rank): 1 (32nd)

Furman:

– Offensive Yards Avg. (Rank): 367.7 (51st)

– Defensive Yards Avg. (Rank): 450.7 (111th)

– Rush Yards Avg. (Rank): 144.3 (58th)

– Pass Yards Avg. (Rank): 223.3 (44th)

– Turnovers (Rank): 1 (58th)

– Takeaways (Rank): 1 (32nd)

Leading the way for Mercer is quarterback Carter Peevy, who has thrown for 521 yards and two touchdowns. He has also made an impact on the ground with 90 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Al Wooten II has been a key runner for the Bears, accumulating 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Furman’s quarterback, Tyler Huff, has thrown for 538 yards and one touchdown so far. He has also been a threat on the ground with 136 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Dominic Roberto leads the team in rushing with 152 yards and three touchdowns.

Don't miss this exciting SoCon matchup between Mercer and Furman.

Sources:

– Data Skrive