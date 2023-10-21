Memphis Tigers to Face UAB Blazers in AAC Showdown

The Memphis Tigers (4-2) are set to take on the UAB Blazers (2-5) in an AAC showdown at Protective Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Memphis has been strong on offense, ranking 33rd in the FBS with an average of 34 points per game. However, their defense has allowed an average of 369.5 points per contest, placing them 50th in the nation. On the other side, UAB ranks 36th in total yards per game with 437.6, but their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 428.4 total yards per contest, making them the 18th-worst defense in the FBS.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 and can also be streamed on Fubo. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET in Birmingham, Alabama, at Protective Stadium.

Leading the way for Memphis is quarterback Seth Henigan, who has thrown for 1,697 yards, completing 66.1% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also contributed on the ground with 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The team’s top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 82 times for 468 yards and six touchdowns.

Roc Taylor leads the team in receiving with 507 yards and two touchdowns, while DeMeer Blankumsee has 357 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

For UAB, Jacob Zeno has thrown for 1,905 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns. Jermaine Brown Jr. leads the team in rushing with 327 yards and eight touchdowns, and Isaiah Jacobs has 249 yards and three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer is UAB’s leading receiver with 386 yards and three touchdowns, while Amare Thomas has 326 yards and two touchdowns.

The Memphis Tigers and the UAB Blazers will both look to secure a victory in this AAC showdown.

