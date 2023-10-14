Maryland Terrapins to Face Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten Showdown

The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) will go up against the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at SECU Stadium. Maryland has been performing well offensively, averaging 429.3 yards per game, while also maintaining a solid defense that allows 337.2 yards per game. In contrast, Illinois has struggled on offense, scoring only 19.2 points per game, and their defense has been giving up 28.8 points per game.

When comparing key statistics, Maryland has the advantage in terms of offensive yards, averaging 429.3 yards per game compared to Illinois’ 377.3 yards per game. Maryland’s defense also outperforms Illinois, allowing only 337.2 yards per game compared to Illinois’ 401.5 yards per game.

Maryland’s quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, has been instrumental in their success this season, throwing for 1,660 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also contributed to the ground game with 89 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

On the Illinois side, Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,370 yards and six touchdowns. He has also showcased his running abilities, accumulating 172 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

As the game approaches, both teams will look to their key players to deliver standout performances. Maryland’s Roman Hemby has been impressive with 344 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Jeshaun Jones leads the team in receiving yards with 378.

For Illinois, Isaiah Williams has been a reliable target for Altmyer, amassing 503 receiving yards, while Reggie Love III leads the team in rushing with 252 yards.

