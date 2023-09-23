Marshall Thundering Herd Face Off Against Virginia Tech Hokies: Game Preview

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) will clash with the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) in an exciting college football matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on September 23, 2023. As both teams prepare for this game, let’s take a closer look at their key statistics and players to watch.

In terms of total offense, Marshall ranks 60th in the FBS, averaging 402.5 yards per game. Their defense has been impressive, ranking 28th allowing only 284.5 yards per game. On the other hand, Virginia Tech ranks 107th in total offense, averaging 324.3 yards per game, while their defense sits at 63rd, allowing 341.3 yards per game.

Marshall’s quarterback, Cam Fancher, has been a key player for the Thundering Herd, throwing for 446 yards and one touchdown, along with 46 rushing yards. Running back Rasheen Ali has been a force on the ground, accumulating 222 rushing yards and finding the end zone five times. Wide receivers Cade Conley, Charles Montgomery, and Caleb McMillan have also made significant contributions to the Marshall offense.

For the Hokies, quarterback Grant Wells has thrown for 494 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Bhayshul Tuten has rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown. Wide receivers Jaylin Lane, Da’Quan Felton, and Dae’Quan Wright have been reliable targets for Wells and will pose a challenge for the Thundering Herd defense.

This promises to be an exciting matchup between two competitive teams. Fans can catch the game on ESPN2 or stream it on Fubo. Be sure to tune in to witness the action-packed clash between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

