Marshall Thundering Herd Set to Take on Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) is gearing up to face Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Both teams have been performing well this season, making this game one to watch.

When it comes to offense, Marshall is averaging 27.3 points per game (75th in the FBS), while their defense ranks 82nd, allowing 27.3 points per game. On the other hand, Coastal Carolina is scoring an average of 29.7 points per game (57th-ranked) and allowing 22.7 points per contest (48th-ranked) on defense.

For those eager to catch the game, it will be aired on NFL Network at 6:00 PM ET. Additionally, viewers can stream the game on Fubo. The city of Conway, South Carolina, will play host to this exciting clash, with Brooks Stadium as the venue.

If you’re a college football enthusiast, Fubo and ESPN+ will be your go-to platforms to catch all the thrilling action throughout the season. They offer a comprehensive coverage of games from various teams and conferences.

FAQ:

Q: What are Marshall Thundering Herd’s key statistics this season?

A: Marshall has an offensive yards average of 384.9 (90th rank) and a defensive yards average of 375.3 (60th rank). They have a rush yards average of 133.1 (95th rank) and a pass yards average of 251.7 (46th rank). They have committed 13 turnovers (104th rank) and achieved 10 takeaways (62nd rank).

Q: Who are the individual stat leaders for Marshall Thundering Herd?

A: Cam Fancher leads in passing yards with 1,679, Rasheen Ali leads in rushing yards with 641, and Darryle Simmons leads in receiving yards with 220.

Q: What are Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ key statistics this season?

A: Coastal Carolina has an offensive yards average of 447.3 (37th rank) and a defensive yards average of 400.9 (82nd rank). They have a rush yards average of 154.7 (69th rank) and a pass yards average of 292.6 (17th rank). They have committed 9 turnovers (49th rank) and achieved 12 takeaways (35th rank).

Q: Who are the individual stat leaders for Coastal Carolina Chanticleers?

A: Grayson McCall leads in passing yards with 1,919, Braydon Bennett leads in rushing yards with 344, and Sam Pinckney leads in receiving yards with 565.

