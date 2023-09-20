Marlins vs. Mets: A Clash on the Mound

In what promises to be an exciting matchup, Eury Perez of the Miami Marlins will take the mound against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets. The game will be held at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

Both teams have seen a mix of success and struggles in their batting and pitching performances throughout the season. The Marlins have recorded 157 home runs, ranking 23rd in the league, and maintain a .405 slugging percentage, placing them 19th. They have shown consistency with a .258 batting average, ranking fifth overall. In terms of scoring, the Marlins are the 23rd-highest scoring team, averaging 4.2 runs per game.

On the other side, the Mets have hit 197 home runs, positioning them 12th in the league. They display power with a .406 slugging percentage, ranking 18th, but their team batting average sits at .239, placing them 25th. The Mets have scored 664 runs this season, averaging 4.4 per game, ranking 20th in the league.

When it comes to pitching, the Marlins have a team ERA of 4.21, placing them 16th among all MLB pitching staffs. Miami pitchers strike out 9.3 batters per nine innings, ranking fifth overall. The Mets’ pitching staff has a combined ERA of 4.34, ranking 18th, and they strike out 8.8 batters per nine innings, placing them 16th.

In this game, Eury Perez will be the starting pitcher for the Marlins, boasting a 3.06 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched. He will be looking to secure his seventh quality start of the season. On the other side, Kodai Senga will take the mound for the Mets, with an 11-7 record and a recent seven-game quality start streak.

As the teams face off, it will be a battle of offense and defense. Both the Marlins and Mets will bring their best in hopes of securing a crucial victory.

