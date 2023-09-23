Marlins vs. Brewers: Preview, Date, Time, and TV Channel

The Milwaukee Brewers will be facing off against the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida. Fans can watch the game on BSFL or stream it on Fubo.

The Marlins have had a decent batting performance this season, ranking fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average. However, they have only scored 638 runs, which ranks 27th in the league. Their team slugging percentage is .404, which puts them at 19th in the majors. They have hit 159 home runs, placing them at 24th in MLB. The Marlins also have an on-base percentage of .315, which is ranked at 20th in the league.

On the pitching side, the Marlins have a 4.30 ERA, which is 16th in baseball. They have a 9.3 K/9 rate, placing them fifth-best in the league. The team has a combined 1.296 WHIP, ranking them 18th in MLB.

The Marlins’ probable starting pitcher for this game is Jesus Luzardo, who has a 10-9 record this season. He has been consistent, earning a quality start in 16 of his 30 games started. In his last outing against the Atlanta Braves, Luzardo pitched six scoreless innings. He will be looking to continue his success and pitch at least five innings for the sixth consecutive start.

