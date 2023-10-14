Marist Red Foxes to Face San Diego Toreros in Pioneer League Matchup

The Marist Red Foxes (2-3) will travel to Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field to take on the San Diego Toreros (1-4) in a Pioneer League matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Marist’s offense currently ranks 93rd in the FCS, averaging 19.6 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 103rd in points allowed, giving up an average of 37.1 points per game.

On the other side, San Diego’s offense is averaging 340.0 total yards per game, placing them 69th in the FCS. Defensively, they rank 50th, allowing 340.8 total yards per contest.

For Marist, Brock Bagozzi leads the team in passing with 973 yards, completing 52% of his passes, and has thrown seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also contributed on the ground, rushing for 58 yards and one touchdown. Amin Woods has been a key runner for Marist, accumulating 406 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Matt Stianche leads the team in receiving with 447 yards and four touchdowns.

San Diego’s Grant Sergent has thrown for 670 yards, completing 63.1% of his passes, and has six touchdown passes this season. Isaiah Williams has been a standout in the rushing game, tallying 435 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, as well as contributing in the receiving game with 104 yards and one touchdown.

The game can be watched on ESPN+ at 12:00 PM ET. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory in this Pioneer League matchup.